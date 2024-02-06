GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spanish firm Edibon to invest ₹540 crore in Tamil Nadu

An MoU was signed between the company, which manufactures technical teaching equipment, and the T.N. government, in the presence of T.N. CM Stalin, who is on a visit to Spain

February 06, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
An MoU was signed between Spanish firm Edibon and the Tamil Nadu government, in Spain, on Monday, February 5, 2024

An MoU was signed between Spanish firm Edibon and the Tamil Nadu government, in Spain, on Monday, February 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Spain-based Edibon, which manufactures technical teaching equipment, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹540 crore in the State. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Spain on Monday February 5, 2024.

ALSO READ
CM Stalin invites Tamil diaspora in Spain to help Tamil Nadu

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he was thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing an investment of ₹540 crore. Edibon works in the area of design, manufacturing and commercialisation of technical teaching equipment. The CM, who is on a visit to Spain, said he had also held talks with other industrial majors Gestamp and Talgo, and convinced them of the opportunities in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin said he also had a fruitful discussion with Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present during these meetings. “With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain tomorrow and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feel like eternity to me,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that he was grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they extended to him.

