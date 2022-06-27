Spanish film festival to be held in Chennai from July 4 to 6

Staff Reporter June 27, 2022 20:19 IST

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Spain, New Delhi, Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi, and Honorary Consulate of Spain, Chennai, is organising a Spanish film festival from July 4 to 6 at the Alliance Française of Madras in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

The festival will be inaugurated by Antony Lobo from Consulate of Spain in Chennai and B. Ramakrishnan, Vice President, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation.