Spain visit saw agreements inked for investments worth ₹3,440 crore, more will follow: T.N. CM Stalin

February 07, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has termed his visit to Spain as “very useful” and highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for investments in T.N. to the tune of ₹ 3,440 crore, and hasexpressed confidence that more such investments will flow into the State.

Addressing mediapersons after arriving back in Chennai on Wednesday (February 7, 2024) morning, he said the German shipping and container transportation major Hapag-Lloyd AG has signed an MoU to invest ₹2,500 crore; Spain-based Edibon that designs and manufactures technical teaching and research equipment has signed an MoU to invest ₹540 crore and Spain-based sanitaryware major Roca has signed an MoU to invest ₹400 crore.

Pointing out that he held separate meetings with representatives of a number of other companies including Acciona, Abertis, Gestamp and Talgo, he said he was confident that more investments will flow into Tamil Nadu in the near future. During his visit that was more than a week long, Mr. Stalin said he had the opportunity to meet industry leaders and officials of Spain’s Finance and Commerce Ministries and explain to them about the conducive environment prevalent in Tamil Nadu for investments.

Referring to a recent article published by the New York Times, which was appreciative of Tamil Nadu’s efforts to make the State a leader in India in the manufacturing sector, Mr. Stalin said such appreciation encouraged the State government to take more measures.

PM’s speech in Parliament

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in the Parliament, Mr. Stalin said it was bewildering that Mr. Modi was still talking as if the BJP was in the Opposition and Congress has been ruling the country. When asked about Mr. Modi’s statement that the NDA would win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Stalin quipped it would not have been surprising if the Prime Minister had mentioned all 543 seats.

Actor Vijay’s entry into politics

On actor Vijay launching a political party, Mr. Stalin said he would feel happy whenever anyone entered politics to serve people.

