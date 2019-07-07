Spadework on linking rivers has started: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the spadework on linking the Godavari and the Cauvery had begun.

He added that the State government would urge the Centre to cut fuel prices as high cost of petrol and diesel would adversely affect people from all walks of life.

Speaking to reporters at the Thoothukudi airport on Saturday before leaving for Tenkasi to attend a function to mark the return of cadre from T.T.V. Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazahgam to the ruling party, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government, which accorded the highest priority for the implementation of river linking projects to tide over the water crisis, was in touch with the Union government on the early commencement of work on the project.

A comprehensive project report on this ambitious project was being prepared.

He said he would appeal to the Union government to reduce the fuel price, which had been hiked further following the Union Budget and to give exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET.

On the proposed divestment of Salem Steel Plant, the Chief Minister said the steel manufacturing unit, which provided livelihood to a few thousand families, should be protected. The Opposition parties, shunning their differences of opinion, must continue to be with the ruling party to press for this demand in one voice to save the plant, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami appealed to those who were still with the AMMK to return to the ‘Mother’s House’ (the AIADMK) to strengthen the ruling party.

“We should join hands to become a formidable force before the local body polls. Hence, everyone who has left the AIADMK should return to the party,” he appealed.