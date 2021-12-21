SP warns illicit brew-makers of Kalvarayan

KALLAKURICHI

21 December 2021 23:37 IST

Selvakumar takes charge as police chief of Kallakurichi

S. Selvakumar assumed office of the new Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi district, on Tuesday.

Prior to this, Mr. Selvakumar was the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai. He succeeds Ziaul Haque, who has since been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID-1, Chennai.

‘Free to approach’

Mr. Selvakumar said a top priority would be given to address people’s problems. They are free to approach the police with their grievances.

Advertising

Advertising

Stringent action would be ensured against anti-social and rowdy elements that are a threat to the maintenance of law and order, he said.

The Superintendent of police also warned of stern action against illicit distillation of arrack in Kalvarayan hills in the district. Steps will be initiated to stop the supply of raw materials for making arrack and surprise checks would be conducted to stop the distillation, he assured.