S.P. Velumani offers prayers at temple

Former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani arriving at Thoothukudi airport.

TIRUNELVELI

12 August 2021 01:58 IST

Ex-Minister pays lightning visit to Thoothukudi

Former Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani paid a lightning visit to Thoothukudi district to offer prayers at a temple on Wednesday and left for Chennai in the evening.

Mr. Velumani landed at Thoothukudi airport in the morning and left for his friend’s farmhouse at Naalumoolaikinaru, near Tiruchendur, by car. After spending nearly an hour in the farmhouse, he left for an undisclosed destination in Tirunelveli district.

Mr. Velumani entered the Thoothukudi airport 30 minutes before boarding a flight to Chennai in the afternoon. There, he told reporters that he would soon meet the media after getting permission from the AIADMK leadership.

He said he had scheduled a visit to a temple here on Tuesday (August 10), but had to postpone the pilgrimage because of “some circumstances”.

He was accompanied by his son Vikas.