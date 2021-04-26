SP asked to file status report in priest murder case

HC direction comes on plea by brother of the deceased

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, to file a status report on action taken in Sudalai Mada Swamy Temple priest murder case. An armed gang murdered the priest, Chidambaram Durai, at Seevalaperi near Palayamkottai on April 18.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Subramanian, the younger brother of the priest, seeking a thorough probe into the murder. He also sought an appropriate compensation and a government job to a member of the priest’s family.

The petitioner said the members of the priest’s community were using the temple land for several years. But now, the members of a dominant caste were trying to encroach on the land, which was not surveyed by authorities despite repeated representation, he said.

Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed Justice G. Ilangovan that the accused were secured and the SP was monitoring the case. A proposal had been sent to the State government for providing compensation and a government job to the family of the deceased.

The State informed the court that the land would be surveyed. Taking note of the submission, Justice Ilangovan directed the SP to file a status report and adjourned the hearing till June 4.