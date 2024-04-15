Sowmiya Anbumani, the star candidate of PMK who hopes to get the party across the line in Dharmapuri

April 15, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Chennai

If there is one seat that a cross-section of the PMK’s rank and file believes the party has a real chance at winning, it is the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat, where Sowmiya Anbumani, PMK founder S. Ramadoss’s daughter-in-law and party president Anbumani Ramadoss’s wife, is contesting from.

While the PMK’s cadre believed they would have a fighting chance to win seats by allying with the AIADMK, the decision of the party’s leadership to join hands with the BJP, and contest as part of the National Democratic Alliance, had caused widespread resentment among some sections of them.

Amid reports that the party’s lower level office-bearers could throw in the towel or work ‘tactically’ with the AIADMK, the leadership chose to field a ‘star candidate’, Ms. Sowmiya Anbumani, though a political novice, to enthuse the cadre.

Ms. Sowmiya Anbumani is not leaving anything to chance. On an average, she is covering at least 33 campaign points, over a span of 12 hours, and meeting the people. On April 11, when The Hindu trailed her, she had started her day at 7 a.m., speaking at Venkatasamuthiram. And she was to end her campaign after 9 p.m. at Veerakavundanur in Dharmapuri. At every stop, she was greeted by women, mostly traditional supporters of the party. Throughout the day, she spoke about the importance of resolving ‘water issues’ in Dharmapuri. Asked what her first speech in Parliament would be, if elected, she replied, “It will be about water issues.”

According to her, the PMK was instrumental in bringing Dharmapuri Medical College and, when Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss was the constituency’s MP between 2014 and 2019, a number of irrigation projects.

She further said that she was very familiar with the constituency.

“Contesting in elections is the only thing I have not done...I have done campaigning, conducted meetings, functions, seminars, and attended functions of party cadre...” she added.

In her campaigns, she can be seen waving at every single person and even gets down from her vehicle to take pictures with many of them.When asked about her daughters, who are seen campaigning hard for their mother, and whether they too would one day assume a significant role within the PMK, Ms. Sowmiya Anbumani said, “They are already card-carrying members of the party. They were always interested in politics. They grew up with politics in their home. Their great grandfather was in politics. Their grandfathers, father and uncles are in politics. They are very interested in this field. We have tried to bring them up like that.”

On whether she looks forward to a big role in politics, she said: “Yeah. There are so many seniors to me in the party. I will take their guidance. Right now, my aim is to win this election.”

