Souvenir released to mark 100 years of Vaikom Satyagraha

December 28, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Though an elaborate function was originally planned at Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, it was cancelled, in view of the death of DMDK founder Vijayakant

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday released a souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha. Released in the presence of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, the souvenir was published by ‘Thamizharasu’ in Tamil, Malayalam and English. Though an elaborate function was originally planned at Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, it was cancelled, in view of the death of DMDK founder Vijayakant on Thursday.

A simple function was organised in Periyar Thidal that went on for a few minutes. Senior Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Thangam Thennarasu, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya, MP T.R. Baalu, MLA I. Paranthamen, and senior officials were also present.

