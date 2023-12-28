GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Souvenir released to mark 100 years of Vaikom Satyagraha

Though an elaborate function was originally planned at Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, it was cancelled, in view of the death of DMDK founder Vijayakant

December 28, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday released a souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha. Released in the presence of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, the souvenir was published by ‘Thamizharasu’ in Tamil, Malayalam and English. Though an elaborate function was originally planned at Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, it was cancelled, in view of the death of DMDK founder Vijayakant on Thursday.

A simple function was organised in Periyar Thidal that went on for a few minutes. Senior Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Thangam Thennarasu, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya, MP T.R. Baalu, MLA I. Paranthamen, and senior officials were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.