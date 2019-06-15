Southern Railway withdraws controversial circular after uproar

Two days after issuing an order directing Section Controllers and Station Masters to communicate only in English or Hindi and avoid regional language, Southern Railway hastily withdrew the circular on Friday following a political uproar and protests by All India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF).

In the revised circular issued on Friday, Principal Chief Operations Manager S. Anantharaman said senior officials should ensure that the communication between the Control Room and Station Masters should be clearly understood without ambiguity.

On Wednesday, the Operations department of the Southern Railway issued the controversial circular instructing that “communication between the Divisional Control Officer and the Station Masters should be either in English or in Hindi and the use of regional language should be avoided to prevent either side not understanding what is being said.”

Many opposition leaders, including DMK president M. K. Stalin, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko issued statements strongly criticising the issue reported by The Hindu on Thursday. DMK cadre also staged a protest at the Southern Railway headquarters.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Stalin said authorities were playing with the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu by issuing such orders. Dr. Ramadoss said the number of Hindi-speaking employees was steadily on the rise in Southern Railway. It had become a routine for officials at the booking counters, most of whom were North Indian staff, to issue tickets to wrong destinations due to the communication gap.

Chennai Central DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran met the Southern Railway General Manager (in-charge) Rahul Jain and expressed concern over the developments.

“The GM told me that the circular was wrongly issued and agreed to withdraw it immediately. The issue relates to overcrowding of a Station Master’s room in the Madurai division that led to a communication gap resulting in two trains coming on a collision course on the same track. Instead of rectifying the issue of overcrowding, this circular on the language of communication was issued...it has now been withdrawn and status quo prevails,” Mr. Maran told The Hindu. In his memorandum, Mr. Maran urged the General Manager to take steps to use Tamil as well for official communication in the State.

AIRF working president N. Kanniah wrote to the Principal Chief Operations Manager stating that the circular had caused widespread resentment among employees.

When All India Service officers posted to a State cadre had to learn the local language to communicate with the people, it was strange that the railways was trying to force the employees in Tamil Nadu to communicate in English or Hindi.