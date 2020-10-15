Southern Railway to operate six special trains to clear festival rush

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 00:32 IST

The Southern Railway will be running six special trains within the State and to other parts of the country as part of festival season to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The superfast tri-weekly special train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to Madurai will be operated from October 19 with the train set to return from Madurai on October 20.

A Shatabdi special train between Chennai and Coimbatore would be operated for six days, except on Tuesday. The services would begin from Chennai on October 19.

A bi-weekly Duronto special train would be operated from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin with the services starting from Chennai Central on October 19.

Another bi-weekly special train from Santhragachi to Dr. MGR Central station would begin services on October 16 with the return train to be operated from Chennai Central station on October 18.

The Kanniyakumari-Howrah weekly special train to proceed via Chennai Egmore station would begin services from Kanniyakumari on November 28.

Also a bi-weekly festival special train between Thiruvananthapuram and Shalimar would be operated from October 22.