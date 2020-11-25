Southern Railway take steps to deal with cyclone

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 01:22 IST

Railway on full alert to restore rail traffic in case of disruptions

After cancelling several long-distance train services and workmen special suburban train services in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, the Southern Railway has set up an emergency control cell at its headquarters in the city, and all the six divisions, to monitor the situation.

The emergency control cell will be coordinating with State government officials to take the necessary steps to stock tools, spares and accessories, which will be required to restore rail traffic in case of any disruptions due to the cyclone.

The precautionary steps were taken after John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, conducted several rounds of meetings through videoconferencing with the principal heads of the departments and the divisional railway managers on November 23 and 24.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a press release, the General Manager has given instructions to all the field units, especially those in districts that are on high alert, to keep the monsoon reserve trains loaded with rails, sleepers and other tools.

Tower wagons, loaded with all the material required for restoring train operations, are also fully prepared.

B.G. Mallya, Additional General Manager, had also attended the review meeting.

Trains cancelled

The following trains stand fully cancelled on November 25: train number 02613/02614 Chennai Egmore–Madurai–Chennai Egmore Special; 02636/02635 Madurai-Chennai Egmore–Madurai Special; 02605/02606 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi–Chennai Egmore Special; 02661/ 02662 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai– Chennai Egmore Special; 02632/02631 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore– Tirunelveli Special; 02694/02693 Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Special; 02633/02634 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Special; 06723/06724 Chennai Egmore–Kollam–Chennai Egmore Special; 02206/02205 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram Special; 06101/06102 Chennai Egmore–Kollam–Chennai Egmore Special; 02638/02637 Madurai-Chennai Egmore–Madurai Special.