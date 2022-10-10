Southern Railway surpasses freight target by 38% in first half of FY 2022-23

The Southern Railway has recorded a robust growth in freight earnings in the first half of the current financial year, exceeding the target of the Railway Board.

A press release from the Southern Railway said the zone had clocked originating freight earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore with 19.13 million tonnes of commodities during the period.

“The earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore exceeded the board’s target for the six- month period between April and September 2022 by 38% and by 17.42% when compared to that of the corresponding period in the last financial year. The freight traffic registered between April and September exceeded the target by 34.51% and exceeded the corresponding figures of last financial year by 34.92%,” it said.

Southern Railway said the growth in freight loading in September had was fuelled by incremental loading of coal, grain and petroleum products. The loading has generated earnings of ₹129.86 crore, ₹14.56 crore and ₹30.01 crore respectively. The revenue from coal loading increased by 21.21% and grain loading grew by 78.21% when compared that of September 2021.