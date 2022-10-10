Southern Railway surpasses freight target by 38% in first half of FY 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway has recorded a robust growth in freight earnings in the first half of the current financial year, exceeding the target of the Railway Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the Southern Railway said the zone had clocked originating freight earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore with 19.13 million tonnes of commodities during the period.

“The earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore exceeded the board’s target for the six- month period between April and September 2022 by 38% and by 17.42% when compared to that of the corresponding period in the last financial year. The freight traffic registered between April and September exceeded the target by 34.51% and exceeded the corresponding figures of last financial year by 34.92%,” it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Southern Railway said the growth in freight loading in September had was fuelled by incremental loading of coal, grain and petroleum products. The loading has generated earnings of ₹129.86 crore, ₹14.56 crore and ₹30.01 crore respectively. The revenue from coal loading increased by 21.21% and grain loading grew by 78.21% when compared that of September 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app