Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway surpasses freight target by 38% in first half of FY 2022-23

The Southern Railway has recorded a robust growth in freight earnings in the first half of the current financial year, exceeding the target of the Railway Board.

A press release from the Southern Railway said the zone had clocked originating freight earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore with 19.13 million tonnes of commodities during the period.

“The earnings of ₹1,766.17 crore exceeded the board’s target for the six- month period between April and September 2022 by 38% and by 17.42% when compared to that of the corresponding period in the last financial year. The freight traffic registered between April and September exceeded the target by 34.51% and exceeded the corresponding figures of last financial year by 34.92%,” it said.

Southern Railway said the growth in freight loading in September had was fuelled by incremental loading of coal, grain and petroleum products. The loading has generated earnings of ₹129.86 crore, ₹14.56 crore and ₹30.01 crore respectively. The revenue from coal loading increased by 21.21% and grain loading grew by 78.21% when compared that of September 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 8:26:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/southern-railway-surpasses-freight-target-by-38-in-first-half-of-fy-2022-23/article65993210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY