Southern Railway reschedules train services

June 04, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Southern Railway has cancelled the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Superfast mail (train no. 12840) which was scheduled to leave the Chennai Central station at 7.20 p.m. on June 4 in view of the derailment accident caused by the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeswantpur-Howrah Superfast Express on June 2 at around 7 p.m. at Bahanaga Bazaar near Balasore.

In a press release the Southern Railway said it has rescheduled three train services on June 4. The SMVT Bengaluru–Jasidih Weekly Superfast Express (train no. 22305) proceeding via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Perambur, and scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10 a.m. has been rescheduled to leave at 12.30 p.m.

Also the SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express train No. 12864 (via Jolarpettai, and Katpadi) and scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10.35 a.m. will leave at 1 p.m. and the SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Duronto Express train No. 12246 (via Renigunta) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 a.m. has been rescheduled to 1.30 p.m.

