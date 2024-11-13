ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway refuses to share inquiry report of Perumon train tragedy

Published - November 13, 2024 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

105 people had died in after several coaches of the Island Express fell into the Ashtamudi Lake in 1988

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Country boats rescuing marooned passengers from the Island Express at Perumon near Trivandrum on July 8, 1988. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

The Southern Railway has refused to disclose details of the investigation into the Perumon train tragedy, in which 105 people lost their lives when the Bangalore-Tiruvananthapuram Central Island Express derailed on a bridge, causing several coaches to plunge into Kerala’s Ashtamudi Lake on July 8, 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) stated that the final report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, who investigated the accident, was “confidential”. He said that the inquiry reports were statutory documents and were exempted from disclosure under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Also read | Perumon victims remembered

The issue arose from a petition filed by Syamdas D., who requested a copy of the inquiry report on the Perumon train accident. The CPIO and First Appellate Authority denied the request, invoking Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, specifically, clause (b) (information prohibited by any court of law or the disclosure of which may constitute contempt of court) and clause (d) (information related to commercial confidence or intellectual property, where disclosure could harm a third party’s competitive position unless larger public interest justifies it).

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggrieved by the refusal, the petitioner appealed to the Central Information Commission (CIC) saying that the details called for by him were wrongly denied. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In response, the CPIO argued that the Commissioner of Railway Safety had classified the report as a “confidential document,” not to be produced or cited as evidence in court. As a result, the information requested was considered expressly forbidden from publication under the RTI Act.

Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari, after reviewing arguments from both sides, upheld the CPIO’s decision, concluding that it complied with the provisions of the RTI Act.

Railway sources said that the exact cause of the Perumon accident remains undetermined. 

Theories such as a tornado, excessive speed of the train on the bridge, faulty wheels, and poor track maintenance were suspected but never confirmed by any authorised agency till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US