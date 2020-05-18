Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway operates workmen’s special for its staff

Southern Railway has begun operating a workmen’s special train from Erode to Tiruchi exclusively for railway employees on duty to reach their respective work spots en route. The special service is being operated in view of the lockdown.

The workmen’s special service via Karur Junction which commenced from Monday will be operated till June 30. The daily service will leave Erode at 7.30 a.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 10.30 a.m. It will leave Tiruchi at 3.30 p.m. and arrive at Erode at 6.30 p.m. It will run all seven days a week.

Although there were no movement of passenger trains in view of the lockdown, Southern Railway has been operating freight trains on various sections moving essential commodities and others besides operating special parcel trains on select routes.

Railway officials said it was essential to maintain the tracks and other assets of the railways including signal and telecommunication equipment and traction along the Erode - Tiruchi - Erode electrified section requiring the deployment of technical personnel en route.

Regular maintenance of the assets was crucial since freight trains were in operation even during the lockdown. This has prompted the administration to operate the workmen’s special, the officials said.

Officials said track maintenance works and maintenance of others assets were also on in the Tiruchi Railway Division.

A senior official said freight trains carrying coal from Karaikal Port were being operated to Mettur Dam and Puduchathiram. Similarly, rice was being loaded from different railway stations in the delta region to various destinations within the State.

