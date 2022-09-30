Southern Railway launches magazine

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, launching Your Platform, an in-house magazine of the railways in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Southern Railway on Friday launched Your Platform, an in-train magazine, that will be distributed free to passengers in all premium trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.G, Mallaya, general manager of the Southern Railway, released and distributed copies to passengers at Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station.

A brainchild of Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, the magazine has been presented as a companion to the passenger during his or her journey.

“The 32-page magazine will offer an interesting insight into the world of Railways as well as on other fascinating facets if life,” Mr. Mallaya said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ganesh said the magazine served as a “wonderful interface between the passengers and the railway by bringing in-depth stories and information about the great Indian Railways and other interesting and relevant articles on different walks of life.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The content is prepared by a private organisation in consultation with the Railway officials. It would be sustained with revenue from advertisements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway
magazine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app