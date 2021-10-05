Southern Railway GM calls on Governor

CHENNAI

05 October 2021 13:53 IST

GM John Thomas presented the Governor with a model of X-37400, the first ever indigenously-manufactured X-class steam locomotive

General Manager of Southern Railway, John Thomas, called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday, and presented a model of X-37400, the first ever indigenously-manufactured X-class steam locomotive.

The coal-fired steam locomotive was manufactured by the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

