Southern Railway extends cancellation of special trains in Tamil Nadu till August 31

Chennai

14 August 2020 11:54 IST

Except for the running of a special superfast train between New Delhi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station, all other train services are cancelled

The Southern Railway has extended the cancellation of the special trains operated in the State till August 31.

In a press release, the Southern Railway stated that except for the running of a special superfast train between New Delhi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station, all other trains remain cancelled.

The seven special trains which have been stopped included the services of Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi.

Full refunds for passengers who had made advance reservations will be given, the press release added.