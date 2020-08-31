Southern Railway cancels special trains in Tamil Nadu till September 15

Chennai

31 August 2020 16:45 IST

Southern Railway has further extended the suspension of special trains operated in Tamil Nadu, till September 15. The trains have been cancelled based on a request from the State government.

In a press release, Southern Railway stated that all the seven special trains operated within the State have been cancelled. The seven special trains that have been cancelled are: Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi.

