Southern Railway cancels special trains in Tamil Nadu till September 15
Southern Railway has further extended the suspension of special trains operated in Tamil Nadu, till September 15. The trains have been cancelled based on a request from the State government.
In a press release, Southern Railway stated that all the seven special trains operated within the State have been cancelled. The seven special trains that have been cancelled are: Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi.
