Southern Railway cancels 9 train services due to low occupancy

Southern Railway has cancelled nine trains operated towards the southern parts of the State and Kerala due to low occupancy. The various services are cancelled starting from March 19 up to April 1.

The Duronto Bi-Weekly Express (train No. 22205) operated from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to Madurai would be cancelled on March 23, 25 and 30 and similarly the return service (train no. 22206) from Madurai to Chennai would be stopped on March 24, 26 and 31.

The bi-weekly express (train no. 22207) operated from Chennai Central to Thiruvananthapuram will not ply on March 20, 24, 27 and 31 and train no. 22208 from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai has been cancelled on March 22, 25, 29 and April 1.

The railway has cancelled the train service between Ernakulam Junction and Velankanni on March 21 and also the return service scheduled on March 22.

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special Train (train no. 06059) has been cancelled on March 20 and 22 and train no.06060 from Secunderabad also stands cancelled on March 21 and 23.

Similarly the the Intercity express from Mangalore Central to Madgoan and the return services have been cancelled on March 19 to 31.