Southern Railway announces helpline numbers

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:51 IST

The Southern Railway has announced three helpline numbers to answer queries from passengers. In a press release, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager has announced the new helplines. The commuters having any questions about the departure and arrival of trains could contact at 25330952, 25330953. Also an additional mobile no. 8300052104 has been provided for the benefit of the passengers.

