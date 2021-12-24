Tamil NaduChennai: 24 December 2021 16:55 IST
Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of trains
Updated: 24 December 2021 16:57 IST
Due to suspension of train traffic on Bridge No. 299 as a safety measure between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam –Katpadi section of Chennai Division, Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of trains. The complete changes in the pattern of Express train services could be viewed here.
