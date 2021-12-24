Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of trains

Madurai-Villupuram special train saw fewer passengers on Monday. Photo: G. Moorthy

Chennai:

24 December 2021 16:55 IST

Due to suspension of train traffic on Bridge No. 299 as a safety measure between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam –Katpadi section of Chennai Division, Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of trains. The complete changes in the pattern of Express train services could be viewed here.

Also Read CHANGES IN PATTERN OF TRAIN SERVICES

Advertising

Advertising