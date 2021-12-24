Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of 12 express trains

Traffic temporarily suspended on Bridge No 299

Southern Railways has announced changes in pattern of 12 Express train services on December 25 and 26, due to temporary suspension of traffic on Bridge No 299 between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations on the Arakkonam – Katpadi section of Chennai Division.

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express that left Dhanbad at 11.40 hrs on December 23 and 24, 2021 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Pakala and Katpadi duly skipping the stoppages at Nayudupeta, Sullurpeta, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, according to a release.

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs on December 25 and 26, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Renigunta and Gudur duly skipping the stoppages at Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Sullurpeta, Nayadupeta, it said.

Train No. 22646 Kochuveli – Indore Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on December 25, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Renigunta and Gudur duly skipping the stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No.12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express that left Silchar at 20.10 hrs on December 23, 2021 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Pakala and Katpadi duly skipping the stoppages at Perambur and Arakkonam

Train No.12540 Lucknow –Yesvantpur Express leaving Lucknow at 20.00 hrs on December 24, 2021 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Pakala and Katpadi duly skipping the stoppage at Perambur.

Train No.22669 Ernakulam – Patna Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 23.55 hrs on December 25, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Renigunta and Gudur duly skipping the stoppage at Perambur.

Train No. 12551 Yesvantpur – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express leaving Yesvantpur at 08.30 hrs on December 25, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Renigunta and Gudur duly skipping the stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22605 Purulia – Villupuram Bi-Weekly Superfast Express that left Purulia at 10.00 hrs on December 24, 2021 will be diverted to run via Renigunta, Pakala and Katpadi duly skipping the stoppages at Puttur and Tiruttani.

Train No. 22606 Villupuram – Purulia Bi-Weekly Superfast Express leaving Villupuram at 12.15 hrs on December 25, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Reningunta duly skipping the stoppages at Tiruttani and Puttur.

Train No. 12688 Chandigarh – Madurai Express that left Chandigarh at 08.05 hrs on December 24, 2021 will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruchchirappalli and Dindigul duly skipping the stoppages at Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Karur.

Train No. 22620 Tirunelveli – Bilaspur Superfast Express leaving Tirunelveli at 01.15 hrs on December 26, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Renigunta and Gudur. Train No. 18568 Kollam – Visakhapatnam Weekly Express leaving Kollam at 19.35 hrs on December 24, 2021 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta.