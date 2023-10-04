HamberMenu
Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects office-bearers

Arun Alagappan, executive vice-chairman of Coromandel International Limited, becomes president, while V.N. Shiva Sankar, founder of VNS Legal, is senior vice-president

October 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Alagappan

Arun Alagappan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) elected Arun Alagappan as its president at its extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday.

Mr. Alagappan is the executive vice-chairman of Coromandel International Limited. “This position gives me an opportunity to work within the SICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level and the nation’s growth at another. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth, and toward building consensus between the industry and policymakers,” he said in a statement.

SICCI will submit a strategic roadmap to the government to pursue accelerated growth in emerging sectors. Our objective is to ensure there is a successful government-industry partnership for facilitating investments and growth in these sectors, he added.

V.N. Shiva Sankar, founder of VNS Legal, has been elected as senior vice-president of SICCI, while AMPA Palaniappan, president, AMPA Group, has been elected as vice-president.

