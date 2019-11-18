Southern districts get heavy rainfall

The southern districts, including Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar, and the Nilgiris in the west, received heavy to moderate rain on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris district, Coonoor recorded 17 cm and Kothagiri received 6 cm. Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district received 7 cm, Manimutharu, 5 cm and Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, 4 cm.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Coimbatore district for the next four days and for Thoothukudi for the next two days. However, Chennai city is likely to get only light rain. During the next two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, according to weather forecast.