July 26, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) at its 21st meeting on Monday elected Chennai-based Divya Abhishek as its Chairperson for 2023-24.

Ms. Divya is the youngest chairperson in the history of the Southern India Regional Council of ICAI, a release said.

While Pandu Ranga Rao K. has been elected as vice-chairperson, Srinivas Rao has been elected as secretary and Girish K. as the treasurer, the release added.

