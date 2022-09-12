South zone improves performance in JEE this year

IIT Madras says it is working on short modules for government school students

South zone candidates have done better in the Joint Engineering Examination this year. Candidates not only got higher ranks but also more candidates made it to the top 400 ranks, indicating that they would get an institute of their choice.

Also, of the 4,852 candidates who registered from Tamil Nadu as many as 1,030 had qualified.

This year candidates with All India Rank 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8, took the exams from south zone, which falls under the purview of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, said JEE South Zone chairman A.V. Jayanth. Last year, the top five ranks were AIR 4, 5, 10, 11, and 17.

In 2022, 29 candidates from the top 100; 60 in top 200; 88 in top 300; 109 in top 400 ranks; and 132 in top 500 rank were from south zone. In contrast, in 2021, in the respective rank bands there were 27; 53; 79; 106; and 135 candidates.

IIT-M director V. Kamakoti said across all zones, the number of students who had qualified had increased, especially more girls had made the cut. Of the 33,608 girls who appeared for the JEE (Advanced), 6,516 had qualified. Last year 6,452 had qualified.

Dual degrees

“IIT-M has 1,153 seats. Rank and mark are inconsequential as students can switch courses in the third year. We offer interdisciplinary dual degree programmes. All students with good academic performance can opt for a course of their choice. We are planning to increase the number of IDDDs to 20 in the next four years as per our strategic plan,” he said.

The IDDDs are the way forward in future. We request aspiring students to visit askiitm.com in which the alumni and professionals explain in detail.

“Our closing rank will end at 9,500 to 10,000. We have given details of cut-off on our website,” he said. According to him, among the top 100 only 3 or 4 candidates join. “Students choose an institute based on various parameters. Our courses are on a par with other IITs,” he added.

He urged students to consider biological sciences. “We notice that students make it their last choice. it is due to the vaccines we are here today. I urge parents to think before urging wards to opt for a course,” he said.

The institute is creating material for government school students upward of Class V. “The process is expected to be completed in a year. Lecture modules in Science, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology are getting ready and would be translated into regional languages. The focus is not just JEE but also the KVPY and national Olympiads,” Mr. Kamakoti added.