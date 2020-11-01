South T.N., Western Ghats may get light to moderate rainfall

Friday’s cyclonic circulation over State’s coast persists

The prevailing weather system over the Bay of Bengal will bring light to moderate rain over south Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts till Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Friday’s cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists. Officials of the Meteorological Department said this would bring light rain over districts along the Western Ghats till Monday. The interior districts may begin to get light to moderate rain from November 2, they added.

One or two places in the districts, including Madurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli, will experience heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning for the next two days. A few places in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts will get moderate rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Viraganur dam in Madurai district received 10 cm, the highest amount of rainfall for the day. This was followed by the Madurai airport with 8 cm of rainfall.

Officials noted that Chennai may have partly cloudy skies and largely experience dry weather for two days. The day temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees Celsius above normal for the period. The city has received 71 cm of rainfall, so far, this year, against its annual average of 140 cm. The Meenambakkam weather station has recorded 86 cm, against its yearly normal of 138 cm, as on Saturday, according to the Department.