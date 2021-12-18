South Korean firm grants scholarships

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 00:50 IST

40 students get $500 each

Hana Financial Nanum Foundation, a community sharing unit of Hana Financial Group in South Korea, has granted a scholarship aid of $500 each to 40 underprivileged students pursuing various engineering courses at Anna University and Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (Deemed to be University) in Chennai.

According to a press release, the scholarships were handed over to the students at a function held in the universities on December 16 and 17 by the Chief Executive Officer of KEB Hana Bank, India, Dae Ki Hong, in the presence of the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Youngseup Kwon.

CSR activities

“Korean companies in India have been active in taking up CSR activities and have been supporting the Indian Government to overcome the COVID-19 situation,” said Mr. Kwon.

Advertising

Advertising

Hana Financial Group provides an entire gamut of financial services ranging from banking, insurance, investments, pension funds among others and is one of the largest financial conglomerates operating in South Korea.

It operates in India through its banking arm, KEB Hana Bank which has a branch presence in Chennai and Gurugram.