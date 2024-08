The Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at its recent regional council meeting elected Cost And Management Accountant (CMA) Vishwanath Bhat as its chairman. At a meeting held on July 29, it also elected CMA Y. Srinivasa Rao as vice-chairman, CMA Praveen Kumar as secretary and CMA K. Gomathisankar as treasurer, according to a press release.