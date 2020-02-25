South-bound buses begin operation from old bus stand

Buses including those operated by private bus owners towards Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Arni began operations from the old bus terminus in Vellore from Sunday. Hitherto these buses were operated from the new bus stand.

The Vellore Municipal Corporation officials said that this move would decongest the new bus stand and around 180 buses would ply to southern destinations like Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari.

Apart from this, town buses towards Anaikattu, Odugathur, Padavedu, will be operated from the old bus stand as usual. Similarly, town buses towards Latheri, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Pernambut, Katpadi, Thiruvalam, Arcot and Walajah will be operated from the old bus stand.

Commuters demanded that buses be parked at the designated bus bays. More signages to identify the buses and ‘an audible’ public address system on both sides of the old bus stand are the need of the hour. Despite being the oldest bus stand, there is a stench always on the premises, which needs to be addressed, said S.Rupavani, a college student. Poor sanitary conditions prevail in both bus stands and the officials blame the ‘commuters’ lack of awareness’, she pointed out. Instead of blaming the commuters, who are from rural pockets, the Vellore Corporation should ensure the public convenience with water facility and sincere attendants, she said.

An official from the Vellore Corporation said that bus bays are being cleared to ensure parking of buses at designated slots in old bus stand. He added that buses towards Chennai, Bengaluru, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur are being operated from new bus stand. Buses to Chittoor, Tirupathi are also being operated from the new bus stand. He said that small issues would crop up while executing major works such as this one and these issues would be attended to, “whenever things are brought to our notice”.

The official added that the new bus stand is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹46.51 crore on a 9.25-acre area, under the Smart City scheme by the Vellore Municipal Corporation.

The work would be completed in 24 months and the facility would become operational by January 2022.

The new bus stand, will have all required facilities, including 65 active bus bays and 11 idle bus bays, and 8 bays earmarked for city buses.