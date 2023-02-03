Soumya Swaminathan nominated to Governing Council on Climate Change

February 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), has been included as a member of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change along with the ministers of electricity and transport.

Ms. Swaminathan recently took over as the chairperson of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), a non-profit organisation in the agricultural development space.

The Council, headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, now has 25 members including Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Montek Singh Ahluwalia, economist; Erik Solheim, sixth Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme; Ramesh Ramachandran, Founder-Director of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM); Sundarrajan, Co-ordinator at Poovulagin Nanbargal.

The Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and other senior officials, such as the Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission and the Senior Secretaries of the Departments of Industries, Municipal Administration, Finance, Energy, Rural Development, Housing, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare are members.

The Council was constituted to provide a policy directive to the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, advise on climate adaptation and mitigation activities, approve Tamil Nadu State Action Plan on Climate Change, provide guidance to the State Climate Change Mission and District Climate Change Missions on implementation of various climate initiatives.