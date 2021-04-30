SOS Children’s Villages India lends a helping hand with children affected due to pandemic

CHENNAI

30 April 2021 16:50 IST

SOS Children’s Villages India, an NGO, has announced that that it is ready to provide short or long-term care to vulnerable children across the country whose safety, security, and well-being have been severely affected because of losing parental care due to the pandemic, and for those who have no caregivers left to provide for them.

Sumanta Kar, secretary general, SOS Children’s Villages said that in these trying times, SOS Children’s Villages India expresses solidarity with the people to fight COVID-19, which has devastated the socio-economic fabric of the country.

“We are trying our best to ensure that all the children under our care are safe and secure. We are willing to join hands with the government, the corporates, and the civil society to extend care to children belonging to the under-served communities, whose families have been affected due to the pandemic in our 32 children’s villages across 22 states in providing short term and long term care,” said Mr. Kar.

He stated that children whose parents are COVID -19 positive and are undergoing treatment could be placed under short-term care till their parents recover. “Children who have lost parents can be placed under long-term care in our Family-Like Care Programme. If you come across any child nearer to our projects, please call our helpline number 18002083232 or email at soscvi@soscvindia.org. We will be happy to reach out to the child and extend support in the best possible manner,” he added.