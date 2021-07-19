SOP soon for capture, release of wild elephants

Chief Wildlife Warden explains why an intelligent tusker should be amidst the breeding population

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will shortly develop a standard operating procedure for the capture and release of wild elephants based on science and best practices, said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden.

In the proceedings on the release of Rivaldo, a tusker from Vaazhaithottam check-post of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve back into the wild, he prepared an elaborate note after visiting 28 camp elephants in two camps at MTR and interacting with mahouts and cavadies.

It was decided to capture Rivaldo after demands from some sections of the public. Keeping fully adult elephants in a small kraal and attempts to train a fully matured, healthy and hefty adult elephant could at times defeat the science of elephant ecology, Mr. Niraj said.

Despite its disabilities, Rivaldo appeared to be healthy and intelligent. There was not even a single case of the jumbo attacking people or raiding crops.

Mr. Niraj rejected the argument that Rivaldo would be vulnerable to poaching because of its high visibility and close proximity. He pointed out that there were several other tuskers in its home ranges and they too forage in close proximity to the same villages. Although they are not used to people or taking food from people, they are as easily accessible as Rivaldo is to local people who know these tuskers and the area.

“It is very important that the genetic diversity of the older males is preserved by protecting them and allowing them to breed freely. As such it is very important that Rivaldo, which is in the 35-40 age class, be retained in the breeding population and not be removed from it and brought into captivity,” Mr. Niraj said.

Best option

The number of Asian elephants in Tamil Nadu has declined to an alarming level in the decades 2000-2010 and beyond, which explains why Rivaldo should be sent back to the breeding population in the wild.

Compared to the cost to be incurred in capturing, training and maintaining this elephant in captivity, managing it in the wild would be far less expensive and conservation and ecology friendly, he said.

Another reason for ordering the release of Rivaldo is that the process of kraaling and training an adult into captivity could be generally torturous and is scientifically not well-established and ecologically damaging.

At 36-40 years, Rivaldo may not be the right candidate for any training or taming exercises, which may not be successful, and could make the animal very aggressive.

Detailing these points and a few more, the Chief Wildlife Warden emphasised the need for SOPs for capture and release of wild elephants, which will be formulated shortly.