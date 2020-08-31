SOP issued for supplementary examinations

CHENNAI

31 August 2020 00:58 IST

Exams for Classes 10, 12 from September 21

The State government has issued standard operating procedures for conducting supplementary public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from September.

Supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on September 21, and the Class 11 exam on September 29. Apart from this, the Directorate of Government Examinations will be holding the Class 8 private-study public exam, diploma in elementary education first and second-year exams, government music school exam, diploma in physical education first and second-year exams and the government Sanskrit entrance exam in September. Hall tickets will be available online or be given in exam centres at pre-assigned time-slots.

Only 10 students will be seated in a room and not more than 130 students in a centre.

Physical distancing norms must be followed and everyone should wear masks, the guidelines state. Guidelines have also been issued, detailing the safety measures to be followed while carrying out evaluation for these exams.

The DGE will further issue directions for the transport of question papers and answer scripts and exam-related work at the centres.