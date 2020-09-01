SOP issued for film and media production industry

A standard operating procedure for the film and media production industry, issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday, has mandated that a distance of at least 6 ft should be maintained between people, as far as feasible, at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, etc. “These include places such as shoot locations, sound recording studios, editing rooms, etc.,” it said.

It also said that all employees who were at higher risk, i.e., older employees, pregnant women, those who have underlying medical conditions, need to take extra precautions. “They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with people,” it said. Staff/workers residing in COVID-19 containment zones are not to be allowed to work till the zones get de-notified.

The SOP issued by the government in this regard can be accessed in The Hindu portal at: http://bit.ly/SOPsMediaProduction