SOP for educational activities in Puducherry schools to be issued tomorrow

Puducherry

30 September 2020 01:44 IST

A control room to be set up at the Education Dept. from Thursday

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure will be issued on October 1 ahead of the phased resumption of educational activities in schools for higher classes from October 5, District Collector T. Arun said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Arun said a COVID control room would also be established at the Education Department from Thursday to take queries from students/parents, including those related to transportation.

Under the Central government guidelines, the initial phase of reopening would involve sessions for clarifying doubts pertaining to classes 10 to 12. This would be followed by a similar session for students from classes 9-11 from October 12.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said the phone-in control room would be manned by Health, Transport and Education department staff. The Education Department could also seek help from Health Department for Child Care COVID centres to exclusively cater to the specific needs of children.

Virtual meeting

The Director of Education has been asked to conduct a virtual meeting with PTAs.

“In view of the resumption of education activities, there is a need for staff replacements/redeployments,” Ms. Bedi said.

The shortage of manpower likely from the recall of teachers from COVID duties can be met with drafting medical college students, she said.