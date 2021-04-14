Soon, property registrations may be allowed on 3 auspicious days

CHENNAI

14 April 2021

Additional fee mooted on first day of Chithirai, Thai Poosam and Aadi Perukku

In a bid to generate more revenue by cashing in on the sentiments of property buyers, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to allow registration of property documents on at least three days considered auspicious in the Tamil calendar — Thai Poosam, the first day of the month of Chithirai and Aadi Perukku. However, those registering documents need to pay more on these days.

At present, sub-registrar offices across the State are closed on these days. “The proposal is still in the stage of ideation. This would be similar to the collection of more charges for the registration of motor vehicles with fancy numbers,” a senior official told The Hindu. The official said the proposal would be cleared by the new government.

The official communication was sent to the Inspector-General of Registration, but it would not be implemented this Tamil New Year day because several procedures were yet to be complied with. “The software has to be updated... and tokens for those seeking to register their property documents have to be generated. It would take time,” the official said. Tamil Nadu collected ₹11,071.02 crore in revenue by registering 25.73 lakh documents during 2018-19.

A cross-section of Hindu Tamils observes Thai Poosam on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai. It is a religious belief that on this day, the ‘vel’ (the holy lance) was given to Lord Murugan by His mother Goddess Parvathi to annihilate the evil.

Aadi Perukku, the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, pays tributes to the life-sustaining properties of water. It is a major celebration along the banks of the Cauvery in the delta districts. The first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai is the Tamil New Year.