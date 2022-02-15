Soon, pleas for exemption from Land Ceiling Act can be filed online in Tamil Nadu

Move expected to benefit industrial establishments looking for expanding their units

If any industrial or commercial undertaking desires to acquire any land in excess of the ceiling area or desires to hold land acquired in excess of the ceiling area, it shall make an application to the government.

Industrial and commercial undertakings intending to seek permission for acquiring or to hold lands in excess of the ceiling limit of 15 standard acre under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, could soon submit their application online.

Arrangements are being made by the Commissionerate of Land Reforms to receive applications online. “We are carrying out the trials and within a month, they would be able to apply online,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Under Section 37-A of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, requests for grant of permission to hold excess lands for industrial use, could be made through Form 36. The move is expected to benefit industrial establishments looking for expanding their units in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

“If any industrial or commercial undertaking desires to acquire any land in excess of the ceiling area or desires to hold land acquired in excess of the ceiling area, it shall make an application to the government for permission to acquire such land or for permission to hold such acquired land as the case may be,” says Section 37-A of the Act

Every such application with particulars prescribed could be considered and an application for permission to hold such acquired land “shall be made within such period” as may be prescribed, says the Act.

After receiving the application, the Industrial Exemption Committee would decide on its outcome. It may also lay down certain conditions that the entire lands should be utilised within a specific period or that lands permitted in excess of the ceiling limit should not be sold/mortgaged.

It may mandate that objectionable/unobjectionable poromboke lands or forest lands or any other government lands should not lie within the patta lands held by the company or encroached or disturbed or any access should not be disturbed.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier instructed officials to launch a website through which applications made to the State government under Sections 37-A and 37-B of the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961 could be easily submitted online.