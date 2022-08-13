Sonowal inaugurates infrastructure projects at Kamarajar Port

Union Minister laid the foundation for Seafarers Club to be constructed at a cost of ₹6.88 crore

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 21:15 IST

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated infrastructure projects at Kamarajar Port.

The list of projects included the newly-developed Amrit Mahotsav Marg at North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) junction, internal roads, truck parking bays, rest shelter, and container examination shed. These projects were executed at a cost of ₹87.26 crore to facilitate seamless movement of cargo and to provide ease in terminal operations, a release by the port said.

Mr. Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the construction of Seafarers Club at a cost of ₹6.88 crore. The new building will have accommodation and recreation. He took part in the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga programme organised by the employees as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He later held a meeting to review the performance of the port. Chairman and Managing Director of the port Sunil Paliwal briefed him about the port’s plans to diversify its operations. Mr. Paliwal apprised the Minister of the ongoing infrastructure work.

