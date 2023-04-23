ADVERTISEMENT

Sonowal inaugurates expo of millets and medicinal plants in Chennai

April 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition of millets and medicinal plants was inaugurated at the National Institute of Siddha on Sunday. The Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, who inaugurated the expo, said the Union government would provide all requisite support for the growth of the system.

Siddha system of medicine is closely associated with ancient Tamil culture, he said. Mr. Sonowal interacted with some patients and visited the newly constructed outpatient department. The Minister later interacted with faculty members, research officers and students.

The Minister also reviewed the performance of the Institute and the Central Council for Research in Siddha. Siddha medicines had played an important role in combating COVID pandemic, and the research conducted by the NIS had proved the efficacy of Siddha medicine in the treatment of the infection, Mr. Sonowal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Institute director and CCRS director general (in-charge) R. Meenakumari made a presentation of the work done by the institute. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US