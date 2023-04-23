Sonowal inaugurates expo of millets and medicinal plants in Chennai

April 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

An exhibition of millets and medicinal plants was inaugurated at the National Institute of Siddha on Sunday. The Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, who inaugurated the expo, said the Union government would provide all requisite support for the growth of the system.

Siddha system of medicine is closely associated with ancient Tamil culture, he said. Mr. Sonowal interacted with some patients and visited the newly constructed outpatient department. The Minister later interacted with faculty members, research officers and students.

The Minister also reviewed the performance of the Institute and the Central Council for Research in Siddha. Siddha medicines had played an important role in combating COVID pandemic, and the research conducted by the NIS had proved the efficacy of Siddha medicine in the treatment of the infection, Mr. Sonowal said.

Institute director and CCRS director general (in-charge) R. Meenakumari made a presentation of the work done by the institute.