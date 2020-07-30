Sonia writes to Stalin, lends support on OBC issue

Chennai

30 July 2020 00:31 IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to DMK president M.K. Stalin extending her party's support to the fight for educational advancement of the Backward Classes.

Ms. Gandhi said she had, in a letter dated July 3, strongly urged the Centre to extend reservation to OBC candidates under the All-India Quota for UG/PG medical courses in State and Union Territories' medical colleges.

Referring to the judgment of the Madras High Court on July 27 in the petition filed by the DMK and other parties, she said the Court categorically observed that the Central and State governments have to resolve the issue with the participation of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. The court directed the Centre to make an announcement regarding the implementation of the percentage of reservation, preferably within the next three months.

Ms. Gandhi said she hoped that the Central government would consider providing OBC reservation under the All-India Quota, in accordance with the State reservation policy, and extended the party’s support to reservation for the Backward Classes.