Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka to address DMK conference

September 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi are among the national leaders who will participate in the Women’s Right Conference organised by the women’s wing of the DMK headed by party MP Kanimozhi.

“The objective of the conference is to take forward the need for the immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Ms Sonia Gandhi accepted the invitation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and agreed to participate in the event,” said Ms Kanimozhi in a statement.

She said reservation for women was a long-pending demand of the DMK and the BJP government had passed the Bill after completing nine years in office since elections were due next year. “But it cannot be implemented immediately because of the census and delimitation. Though it is claimed that it would be implemented in 2029 there is no guarantee for that,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Ms Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, CPI(M) Politbureau member Subashini Ali, General Secretary of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) general secretary Annie Raja, Nationalist Congress leader Supriya Sule and leaders of INDIA bloc would participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.