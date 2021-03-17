Tamil Nadu

T.N. Assembly polls | Songs for voter awareness

M. Abdul Jaffar,Sanitary officer (in Charge) in Avadi city municipal corporation, composed songs to create voter awerness.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

M. Abdul Jaffar, sanitary officer (in-charge) in the Avadi City Municipal Corporation, has chosen his favourite pastime to create voter awareness.

He has penned and sung six songs, set to film tunes and folk music. “ sing Tamil songs set to popular film tunes and folk music to reach out to people faster. I have touched upon different themes in my songs — voters’ rights, the importance of casting votes, a checklist for voters to discourage the practice of ‘cash for votes’ and awareness messages for first-time voters,” he said.

He plans to visit public places in Avadi like Nehru Bazaar and N.M. Road to sing the songs, besides distributing notices with messages from the Election Commission of India to improve voter turnout. Mr. Jaffar has won accolades for his earlier efforts to raise awareness on different issues from the Tiruvallur Collectorate. .

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
