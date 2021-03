THANJAVUR

01 April 2021 01:29 IST

The DMK’s propaganda songs by Nagore Hanifa, which remain close to the heart of its cadre, seem to have made a comeback. The songs, which remained off air during electioneering of star campaigners of the party, are once again being heard during street campaigns of DMK nominees, in their respective constituencies, through autorickshaws and vans.

