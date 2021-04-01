The DMK’s propaganda songs by Nagore Hanifa, which remain close to the heart of its cadre, seem to have made a comeback. The songs, which remained off air during electioneering of star campaigners of the party, are once again being heard during street campaigns of DMK nominees, in their respective constituencies, through autorickshaws and vans.
Songs for all time
V. Venkatasubramanian
THANJAVUR,
April 01, 2021 01:29 IST
V. Venkatasubramanian
THANJAVUR,
April 01, 2021 01:29 IST
